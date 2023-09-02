Too basic to be discarded

And newspaper columns have started to appear, too, on this issue. What’s afoot? Do not forget that Indira Gandhi imposed A N Ray as Chief Justice of India when CJI S M Sikri retired on April 23,1973 (the date of the Kesavananda Bharati judgement). CJI Ray sought to oblige her by attempting to “review” the basic structure doctrine. But it was aborted, thanks to Nani Palkhivala’s “forensic brilliance” as Justice V R Krishna Iyer said. A majority of the 13-judge bench constituted to review the doctrine was “startled” as to who had even sought the review. CJI Ray dissolved that bench almost as soon as he had constituted it! Now, here once again are the efforts being made to discredit the basic structure doctrine and do away with it. India should be wary of these efforts.