Toughen the anti-defection law

In a parliamentary democracy such as ours, it is essential that the Election Commission of India (ECI) be independent and empowered with authority to regulate political parties, as is the case in some countries. But disappointingly, it appears that even the ECI is likely to become a puppet in the hands of the ruling party if one goes by the latest bill introduced to remove the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the three-member panel to elect the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. Recently, the Union government introduced a bill removing the CJI from a three-member panel. Instead of the CJI, the panel will comprise a cabinet minister, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, and the prime minister. This is unconstitutional, unfair and must

be opposed.