Transparency in the era of higher rates

The RBI governor also announced a few ‘non-policy’ measures, notably the introduction of a ‘Key Fact Statement’ (KFS) for all retail and MSME loans and advances. This is a welcome and timely measure that ensures enhanced information and transparency in lending by banks, financial institutions, NBFCs, and HFCs and also enables borrowers to make informed decisions.



The new system warrants banks and other lenders to include in the loan sanction letter/term sheet not only the rate of interest (with details of quantum linked to the external benchmark rate, MCLR, fixed rate) of the loan sanctioned (all retail loans—housing, mortgage, vehicle, personal, and MSME loans and advances) but also to clearly specify the break-up details of all the fees and charges that are linked to the loan sanction, disbursement, and reset process.

Such fees and charges that will have to be included are processing, administrative, technical, legal, documentation, interest reset, CIBIL report extraction, property valuation, property insurance, LIP cover charges/premium, ‘credit rating’, property registration/MOE/mortgage release, recovery, penal interest on delayed payments, charges involved in the roll-over of credit limits to MSMEs, and prepayment and pre-closure charges.