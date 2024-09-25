Trump's promise to 'protect' women is an appeal to fragile men

He notably doesn’t promise high-paying jobs and a career path, but offers lower grocery prices, because we know who does the grocery shopping in Trump’s version of America.

The former president, it turns out, is running to be the nation’s great father and husband. Who needs policy when you have patriarchy?

And so Trump, slowed by age, is running now on sheer muscle, backed by a geriatric Hulk Hogan, a thirsty Elon Musk and JD Vance, whose troubled childhood seems to have left him longing for the 1950s ideal, even as his wife’s academic accolades easily outshine his. Trump’s appeal to women is also a direct appeal to men, whose fragile masculinity requires even more fragile women.

In a country where women earn high school, college and graduate degrees at a higher rate than men, Trump has marveled that men allow their wives to travel and attend his rallies without them. He has said that world leaders will treat Harris, the sitting vice president and formerly a US senator and attorney general of the nation’s most populous state, “like a play toy.”

“They look at her and they say we can’t believe we got so lucky. They’re gonna walk all over her,” he said in an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham in July. “I don’t want to say as to why, but a lot of people understand it.”

But the “play thing” turned out to be Trump, who Harris emasculated and walked all over in a 90-minute debate, calling him unserious and easily manipulated by the strongmen he admires.

In contrast to his prior runs, Trump, a sexual predator, is largely a man alone, with few high-profile women surrogates. His wife, Melania, who played an aspirational role for men and some women, has largely been absent, hawking a coffee table book and her body. The former first lady couldn’t even be bothered to speak at his nominating convention. His daughter, Ivanka, is also not a factor, depriving him of the visuals of being the patriarch of loving family, particularly of a successful daughter who spouts feminist platitudes about working women. Absent too is Kellyanne Conway, whose very presence also absolved Trump of his coarseness, softening him among some women voters.

The most notable surrogate might be Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who attacked Harris for not birthing children — Harris is a stepmom and part of a blended family like millions of other women.