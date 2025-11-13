Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Trust in the digital age

Trust in the digital age

Losses linked to deepfake fraud in the US financial sector alone were estimated at around US$158 billion in 2023.
Ken Jon Miyachi
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 00:25 IST
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 00:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanoramaDeepfakes

Follow us on :

Follow Us