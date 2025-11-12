Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Three more exit polls predict NDA victory

On Tuesday, 12 exit polls predicted a clear victory for the NDA, projecting a minimum of 130 seats and a maximum of 209.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 15:38 IST
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS BIHAR 2025 | CONSTITUENCY-WISE RESULTS
Assembly Elections 2025 | BIHAR|
Published 12 November 2025, 15:38 IST
