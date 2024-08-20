Ukrainian offensive a new phase of war

So far, Putin has maintained a bold face, showing no remorse or regret for the invasion of Ukraine. He continues to vigorously cling to the illusion of a Russian victory. However, the Ukrainian offensive has created a dilemma for Putin. Hundreds of Russian troops have been captured as prisoners of war (POWs). Moscow is now forced to pull out reserves from battleground regions in Ukraine like Kharkiv and even Russia-occupied Crimea, which will reduce the pressure on Ukrainian forces in those regions. There are also rumours that Russia is moving troops from the territory of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Coast to the Kursk region. Kaliningrad is a Russian enclave between Poland and Lithuania. For the present, Putin has put peace talks with Ukraine on a long pause.