Understanding the three gunas

<p class="bodytext">Waking up an average Indian cricket fan to ask what SRT reminds, it will be a response faster than one can bat their eyelid - the God of cricket who entertained us throughout his career, iconic certain cricketer who created his own niche in the annals of world cricket.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Waking up an average spiritual seeker to ask the same question it will be a response in unison - <span class="italic"><em>Sattva, Rajas,</em></span> and <span class="italic"><em>Tamas</em></span>. They are the <span class="italic">gunas</span> which form the essence of nature, everything within us and outside us. A combination that forms the constituents of every living and non-living being at birth during creation and at the end during destruction. These three are also referred to as Trigunatmika Maya.</p>.The power of resilience.<p class="bodytext">When the three <span class="italic"><em>gunas</em> </span>are in complete harmony both within us and without us, i.e., around us in nature then there is bound to be happiness - total bliss every single moment and into eternity.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In the reverse order let us understand what these three <span class="italic"><em>gunas</em> </span>do to us. Tamas can be seen in a dull mind that remains lazy, and sluggish. The upside though is it helps one to rest enough to feel rejuvenated, but any excess rest is a sign of a <span class="italic"><em>tamasic</em></span> mind. In the spiritual path this is darkness which conceals awareness, our own true Swaroopa.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Rajas is the <span class="italic"><em>guna</em></span> that can be seen in a hyper-active mind. It is the cause for anger, anxiety, aggression and is responsible for driving an individual towards action and accomplishment - making one feel elated or hopelessly placed. This motivates one to get into action and seek desired results. In the spiritual path the downside is this too conceals awareness, and further projects what is not.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sattva is the sign of a calm mind which helps in discriminating the good from the bad. This allows us to seek the right things and keeps the mind steady in the present moment. In the spiritual path it helps in Self-inquiry to reveal awareness. </p>.<p class="bodytext">What combination of these three <span class="italic"><em>gunas</em></span> is essential is a discussion for another day. The cricketer needs optimal balance of the <span class="italic"><em>gunas</em></span> to score and be successful over a period. A spiritual seeker needs to focus on a <span class="italic"><em>Sattva</em></span>-predominant quality to progress along in the spiritual path.</p>.<p class="bodytext">We are, in essence, nothing but the three <span class="italic">gunas</span>.</p>