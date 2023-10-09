Universal social security: Gig workers deserve better

The Unorganised Workers’ Social Security (UWSS) Act of 2008, under which the Board has been constituted, aimed to provide universal social security to every unorganised worker and provide all nine benefits prescribed by the ILO. However, due to its several inherent deficiencies, it has struggled to gain traction and has remained a non-starter. According to the Board’s website, after 14 years of its constitution, only 4,30,198 registered workers have availed themselves of sector-specific schemes, receiving only one or two benefits. At this rate of registration of workers for a few benefits, it would take roughly 400 years to cover all 1.2 crore unorganised workers in the state and more than 1,000 years to give them all nine social security benefits prescribed by the ILO.