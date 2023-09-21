WASH | Small towns in India need sustainable models for development

Unlike larger towns that might have a percentage of their population connected to centralised sewage systems linked to treatment plants, most smaller towns in India lack sewer infrastructure or treatment facilities. Consequently, the absence of treatment or disposal options leads to the improper discharge of faecal sludge and wastewater into the environment. According to a 2022 report from the CPCB, there exists a substantial gap in treatment capacity within different city classes based on population size. In cities classified as Class I with a population exceeding 1 million, the treatment capacity gap stands at approximately 67 per cent. Similarly, in Class II towns with a population range of 50,000 to 100,000, the treatment capacity gap is notably higher, at around 95 per cent, highlighting a significant disparity (see table below).