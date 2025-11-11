Watch carefully, the direction of the heart

<p>When one’s mind is caught up in desires, the direction that comes from the heart is not reliable, because it could be only to fulfil our desires. It is not easy to determine whether that command comes from the heart or the mind, which is trying to fulfil our desires and therefore, finding excuses. The only way to distinguish, is to make sure it is really clear in its direction. </p>.<p>Very often, one assumes that the direction is an inspiration, but it turns out to be a desire. Our mind can always cook up reasons and pretend that it is coming from a higher source. So, the way to distinguish whether it is coming from a higher source, is to ensure that it leads you towards the Truth and not towards getting caught up in the Untruth. If you need help, you must always ask your spiritual teacher.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The highest function of the intellect is to understand its limitations, because beyond a certain point, the intellect is of no help. However, it is essential, for without it, one cannot think or discriminate. On the spiritual search, one begins to understand that the intellect, alone, cannot take us to the inner centres of consciousness. </p>.<p class="bodytext">When you sit down to meditate, when you are going deeper within, keep the intellect aside. Try to be free of its wanderings and try to remain without the usual chain of thoughts which comes to us.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Here, the intellect is intruding into the inner. Regular practice or Abhyasa is the only way to move ahead.</p>.<p class="bodytext">There are some thoughts which take you to the spiritual. For instance, during meditation, you may think, ‘I feel that there is a beautiful light or I hear the chanting of mantras’. These are thoughts too, but they take you towards the Real. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Thoughts which bring us back from the depth of our mind, identify with the personality and push us towards getting caught up in our day-to-day activities, are personal. Thoughts which are impersonal, lead to the spiritual.</p>.<p class="bodytext">So, when we go to the core of our consciousness, we have to keep all thoughts at bay, go deep within and explore. Nothing should be allowed to intrude.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A great master once said, “When you leave your shoes outside and come in to meditate, you are leaving your personality behind. When you return, you need to function in the world, so put them back on. But remember that it becomes an obstacle to your inner understanding.”</p>