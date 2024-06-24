We need a law for early childhood care and education

In 2002, the National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution (NCRWC) said that the proposed Article 21A, giving a fundamental right to education of children from six to 14 years, should be amended to include education of all children ‘up to the age of 14 years’, which would cover children from three to six years as well. It also recommended that after Article 24, Article 24-A be added to say, “Every child shall have the right to care and assistance in basic needs…”, which would include the provision of daycare, health, and nutrition to all children under the age of six years.