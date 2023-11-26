We need to get ‘Green Lit’ books into children’s hands

The responses matched what we have also found while interviewing dozens of sustainability warriors and champions, working on lake cleanup, waste management and tree-planting in cities across the country. Several cite formative childhood influences, of growing up in a rural or forested environment, embedded in nature -- and a parent or mentor who took them birdwatching, trekking, etc. But this is not the only path to nature awareness and action.

Many others -- including some of my friends in yesterday’s conversation -- said that books played an influential role in shaping their environmental consciousness as children. I immediately thought of Gerald Durrell and James Herriott, whose books I devoured as a teenager. They had a knack of making the animals in their shared worlds come alive to the reader -- as individuals, with personalities and quirks of character -- dissolving the barrier between ‘them’ and ‘us’.