What’s at stake this election? Not your mangalsutra, but India’s future direction

For the moment, let us set aside the claim by the BJP that Congress will introduce a wealth tax (a perfectly sensible policy to debate in a country where the top 1% of the population take away the lion’s share of the national income -- one that frankly should dominate the electoral discourse), seeing that most Congress politicians are distancing themselves from any such idea. So the challenge for the Congress is this: Can it raise the stakes for a serious political debate on inequality that enthuses voters, especially as it runs up against the BJP’s project of “othering”. As the election cycle moves forward, we will have to see if our democracy is robust enough to rise to this challenge and wrest the debate on inequality and redistribution from fearmongering, bigotry and divisiveness.