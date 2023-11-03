What’s in a name? A lawsuit, for one

Don’t know which way the case will go, but it looks as if it might be a good idea for the government to start something akin to a Department of Acceptable Names. People could then approach the said department with a list of options for what they wish to name their offspring, dogs, cats, cows, birds or whichever other two or four-legged beings they hope to nurture in their homes. After the department approves the said name, an advertisement could be issued in a local newspaper announcing the choice of name and asking people to express their objections, if any, via social media. This would serve a two-fold purpose: One, the concerned party could save itself from a court case that would require a lot more shelling out than a newspaper advert; and second, this would help to boost the revenue of dailies and relieve them of the burden of looking for government patronage. They might even be able to shake off the Godi tag and start reporting news, without a bias.