What the postcards from Jamnagar tell us

In the changed India of the 21st century, that one picture postcard is split in two pictures that no longer encounter each other. One is pictured in the pre-wedding Ambani razzmatazz at a reported bill of about Rs.1,000 crore, with Jamnagar turned into an international airport just for the event as global flights brought in special guests to feast and have fun. It also showcased the power and reach of an Indian magnate whose invitation brought some of the world’s biggest business icons flying down in private jets. The second picture is the reality next door, of a nation growing fast but still with more than 60 per cent of its people living on free food grains given by the Sarkar to “mitigate any financial hardship”, as the government put it, a subsidy billed at Rs 11.8 lakh crore for five years. The two universes are sharply delineated in a privatised, liberalised India on the march to global stardom.