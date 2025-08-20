Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion

What Trump is really up to in Washington

The clumsiness, the hollowness, the occasional silliness of the president's actions should not distract you from the reality that even as he's putting on a show, he's also doing everything he can to reach his ultimate aim.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 13:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 13:33 IST
World newsUSDonald TrumpOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us