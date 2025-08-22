Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
When mobs derail a faith yatra

When mobs derail a faith yatra

Extensive State patronage for the Kanwar Yatra has also emboldened the law-breakers
M P Nathanael
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 19:32 IST
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 19:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionIn PerspectiveKanwar Yatra

Follow us on :

Follow Us