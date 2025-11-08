<p>Recently, I happened to meet a flautist after more than four decades at a Karnatic music concert organised by our association. When the concert ended, he came to greet us—the organisers. There was something familiar about him. Then it struck me -- he had played the flute recital at my wedding reception! My husband and I reminded him of the long-ago occasion, and we chatted about concerts, classes, and musicians we knew. </p>.<p>Later that evening, memories of my journey through Karnatic music began to flood back. I was the youngest of four siblings. My elder sisters were learning vocal music, and their daily practice afforded me some familiarity with the songs and ragas. I picked up the songs by ear and sang them -- in my own style-- much to their embarrassment. Eventually, I too was enrolled in vocal classes at a music school that also taught instruments.</p>.<p>The beginners’ lessons felt dull since I already knew the basics. What really caught my attention was the flute class in the next room. I was fascinated by the sound of bamboo and the effortless grace with which it was played. I asked my mother to let me switch to flute, but she dismissed it as a passing fancy -- the whim of the youngest child whose requests were rarely taken seriously.</p>.This sister duo plays Karnatik music on mandolin.<p>Still, my passion for the flute lingered. I joined the school music band, where the flute was one of the instruments, and was given one to practise at home. I began experimenting with tunes and entertaining my family. But as my vocal lessons advanced, and new songs were taught, I returned to singing with renewed interest, leaving behind my flute experiments. Though my singing was not considered as good as my sisters’, that never stopped me from performing whenever I could. </p>.<p>At my wedding reception, a flute concert had been arranged, and the artist was none other than the tutor from my music school. He was surprised to see me as the bride and performed with special warmth that evening. </p>.<p>After my wedding, I continued my music lessons, though with frequent breaks. I never aspired to perform publicly; I sang purely for the joy it brought me. I would sing readily with all eagerness whenever asked to sing. Over the years, attending concerts of great artists deepened my connection with the art form and inspired me to volunteer with a local music organisation.</p>.<p>I have a long tenure of over 25 years with this organisation, and I still take pleasure in organising concerts, meeting artists and music enthusiasts, and helping spread Karnatic music in my area of residence. That unexpected meeting with the flautist stirred old memories. I should have perhaps learnt from him, but here I am now, organising his concerts and those of other artists.</p>