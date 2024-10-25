Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Why chorus around poster-boys can’t drown out regulations

Why chorus around poster-boys can’t drown out regulations

We must not conflate regulatory actions taken against individual entities with a broader indictment of the sector.

Follow Us :

Srinath Sridharan
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 05:58 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
RBIOpinionNBFCs

Follow us on :

Follow Us