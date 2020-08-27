Why period leave is an empowering idea

The concept of period leave is not new. But the was ball set rolling on the issue once again on August 8, 2020 when Zomato announced 10 days of period leave for their women and transgender employees.

As always, there were voices who spoke up for and against the decision. What’s noteworthy is the view of important and powerful women on the issue. Journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted: “Sorry Zomato, as woke as your decision on #PeriodLeave is, this is exactly what ghettoizes women and strengthens biological determinism. We cannot want to join the infantry, report war, fly fighter jets, go into space, want no exceptionalism and want period leave. PLEASE”.

Her statement came as a shock to many. After all, this is still a country where topics such as period and menstruation continue to remain a huge taboo. The concept of ‘period leave’ is alien to many because society either refuses to acknowledge the pain that women experience or demonstrates double standards in their behaviour while doing so.

In this circumstance, the move to grant period leave actually challenges accepted regressive notions about periods, as well as moving towards an inclusive approach in recognising the issue of pain and discomfort associated with menses.

Stigma associated with menses

It’s been well documented that menstruation and other reproductive processes are widely stigmatised. While discussing women’s bodies, whether or not we realise it, we have an inherent bias and a strong stereotype that guides our thoughts in the conversation. Menses are generally considered disgusting, and any contact with (or even sight of) someone else’s menstrual blood is something to be avoided, studies have shown.

A 2011 study showed that just being seen with products (such as tampons or pads) associated with stigma or speaking openly about one’s personal interest in a stigmatised matter, can shift stigma from the products or the topic to the individual.

There is also extensive literature that explains how ‘periods’ can be a painful time for menstruators. The intensity of the pain and discomfort that women experience differs from person to person, but it is a given fact that it is not a smooth time for menstruating individuals.

As Chris Williams, former executive director of the UN-body, Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council, argued powerfully in an article written in 2012: “Girls suffer if they aren’t empowered to manage their menstrual cycle without pain and shame each month”.

Changing mindsets

Many women and menstruating individuals are not in favour of this policy because they are worried, and rightly so, that they won’t be hired, promoted, given a raise and so on because of this policy. However, what was done in the past need not be repeated.

The collective mindset of people needs to undergo a complete shift. It must be understood that while making workplaces equal for all genders, the concept of equity must be followed as well. Our bodies are not identical, and hence our needs are different. In the garb of ‘workplace equality’, let us not reinforce the same patriarchal culture that has led women and all other menstruating individuals to suffer in silence, struggling to hide their pain and tears, lest they open their mouths and jeopardise their careers.

Mass media has a big role to play here. If it could genuinely open up and depict the ‘truth’ behind menstruating bodies and experiences, by showing the liquid on the sanitary pad as ‘red’ and not ‘blue’, by not naming sanitary pads as ‘Whisper’ (further stigmatisation) and staying away from stereotypes that depict the menstruating individual being shunned by family members or sitting away from male members, it would truly help in bringing about a change.

Companies that want their workplace to be diverse and inclusive in the real sense of the word need to understand that they need to engage with the basic needs of all employees. For centuries menstruation has been dealt with through silence, indifference and neglect. It is more than time that we changed that.

(Moitrayee Das is a PhD scholar at Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai)

