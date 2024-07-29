Wisdom vs youth: The false dichotomy in leadership

But ageism got truly asserted at national politics after 2014, when the so-called old guard (who represented the sensibilities of co-partisan Vajpayee) were diminished and sent to ‘Margdarshak Mandal’, ostensibly, an apex-advisory body with participants who had nowhere to go and who tellingly never met as a body, ever. Many who were bundled out included intellectuals and achievers like Jaswant Singh, Arun Shourie, Yashwant Sinha and others, who still had enough steam to contribute further but were disallowed. A convenient age-criteria was bandied, which effectively debarred the relevance of those who could be threats within the organisation. Much later, the same age-criteria came back to haunt those who had introduced the tenet, but it was immediately followed with a brazen retraction and denial of any such criteria. It was amply clear that the issue of ageism was raised only to cleanse leaders of certain sensibilities, and it was not about the infirmities of age but plain political expediency. It was a political coup, and age was only the weapon, not a matter of conviction.