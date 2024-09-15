Women don’t always get the candid feedback they deserve

But as any worker bee knows, being good at your job is not enough to get promoted. Your boss has to recognize the value you provide. That usually means delivering what the boss wants. It’s hard to know what that is without feedback.

Some of the most well-known studies on gender and feedback in organizations have been led by Stanford’s Shelley Correll. In a 2020 paper, Correll and her colleagues studied real performance reviews and numerical ratings at an anonymous Fortune 500 company and found that managers were reluctant to critique women too harshly — often buffering their critiques with praise. And as in Sheppard’s and Brewer’s studies, women’s scores were sometimes lower than their glowing verbal reviews.

I’m not convinced the score is always more accurate than the write-up. (Does a Rolling Stone reviewer use science or vibes to award an album three stars?) But regardless of which aspect of the performance review is more accurate, the gap between the two is a problem. And employees’ numerical ratings are often used to calculate bonuses, award promotions or decide whom to lay off.

Seen this way, inconsistent or inflated verbal praise isn’t kind at all. It’s confusing. Imagine that every review cycle, your boss tells you something like, “We all love working with you. Thanks for being such a good team player. You had a great year!” And you’re left wondering why this effusion of praise never turns into a promotion or a meaningful raise. Or worse, the discrepancy between what you are told and how you are rewarded eats away at your confidence, your motivation, your sense that your employer is trustworthy.

And if “great team player” sounds like a meaningless bromide, that’s no accident — in previous research, Correll found that the feedback women get tends to be vague and thus unhelpful. Often, comments are personal, not skills-focused, criticizing her “sharp elbows,” for example, or praising her “great smile.” Men are more likely to get specific, action-oriented feedback that’s tied to results and, most importantly, tells them exactly how to do better.

So a woman might be told she needs to “tone it down in client meetings.” A man is more likely to hear something like: “Clients don’t like being interrupted. Let them finish before you jump in.” The woman is left with little but a fuzzy awareness of having fallen short in some way; the man knows exactly what to do differently.

Fortunately, there is a way to solve this problem. In a major report for The Conference Board this summer, the Equality Action Center at University of California Law San Francisco synthesized a huge amount of empirical data on interrupting bias at work. The path to more useful, less biased feedback is relatively straightforward.

Researchers led by EAC director Joan C. Williams worked with a consumer goods company to roll out a new system of performance evaluations. The system established clear criteria — which skills did employees need? — and asked managers to provide evidence and examples. Managers were also required to attend a 90-minute workshop. The result: The share of women (and men!) receiving evidence-based feedback more than doubled.

The experiment didn’t solve every problem. Women of color were still less likely to be seen as leaders, and even after the training, some managers were still giving feedback that was more hand-wavy than hard-nosed. But the shift to specific, action-oriented feedback was a big step in the right direction.

The bottom line is simple: Bosses should give specific, consistent feedback illustrated with concrete examples, focusing on employees’ skills and behavior. They should take care to make sure number scores match verbal write-ups. And they should remember that there’s nothing kind about empty praise.