Worrying force of discouraged labour

Moreover, the rising DLF is also a concerning factor for the Indian economy. The number of DLFs has increased from 1 million to 4.5 million between 2011–12 and 2017–18. However, there was a declining trend in DLF from 4.5 million to 2 million during 2017–18 and 2020–21. Within this declining trend of DLF, 2 million were male and 0.5 million were female during the same period. In the post-Covid era, the DLF numbers again started rising tremendously, increasing from 2 million to 2.8 million from 2020–21 to 2021–22. The male DLF increased from 1.7 million to 2.2 million, while the female DLF increased from 0.3 to 0.6 million during the same period.