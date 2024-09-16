Yes, bats carry disease. They also make us healthier

By Lara Williams

From ticks and mosquitoes to pangolins and raccoon dogs (two species accused of being the animal origin of Covid-19), the conversation around wildlife and health often hinges on the idea that animals can make us sick.

That’s not necessarily wrong. As humans encroach deeper into wild spaces and alter habitats, we’re creating opportunities for new zoonotic diseases, in which pathogens jump from animal to human, such as bird flu and Ebola. Meanwhile, climate change is bringing infections such as dengue to new areas.

But what is perhaps appreciated less – and not so well understood – is the unexpected value of biodiversity for our well-being.

A new study of bats in the US, for example, shows us exactly that. Consuming at least 40 per cent of their body weight in insects each night, these flying mammals are essentially performing free pest control for farmers.

Unfortunately, in 2006, bats in the US were struck by white-nose syndrome (WNS), a disease caused by an invasive fungal species. Appearing suddenly and unexpectedly, the fungus has gradually spread, decimating local bat populations along the way.

Though tragic, the epidemic has created something akin to a randomized control trial, allowing Eyal Frank, an assistant professor at the University of Chicago, to study the economic impact by comparing affected and unaffected counties pre- and post-WNS.

What Frank found in the peer-reviewed study that was published in science is that, after the onset of bat die-offs in affected counties, farmers increased their insecticide use by about 31 per cent on average.