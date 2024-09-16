Youthful population, geriatric leaders

After Independence, India held its first general election in 1952, and the newly formed government consisted of relatively young people with fresh ideas. The average age of members of Parliament was 46.5 years. The 18th Lok Sabha has 11% of MPs below the age of 40, 38% between the ages of 41 and 55, and 52% above the age of 55. The oldest MP is 82 years old, and the average age has dropped only slightly—from 59 years in the 17th Lok Sabha to 56 years in the 18th.