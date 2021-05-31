Covid-19 fungal infections | What is aspergillosis?

Aspergillosis has joined the battery of fungal infections that have made an appearance in the trails left by the Covid-19 virus. It is caused by spores people inhale every day but can cause serious health problems in patients whose immunity has been compromised due to coronavirus treatments.

Gujarat and Maharashtra have been the worst hit by the opportunistic fungal infections that harassed many Covid-recovered patients, with black fungus or mucormycosis being the most widespread.

In Vadodara, eight cases of nasal aspergillosis have been reported so far.

What is aspergillosis?

Aspergillosis is a fungal infection caused by aspergillus, a very common by a species of mould found all over the world in everything from the air to damp soil and decaying organic matter.

While they usually only cause mild allergic reactions, immunocompromised patients can develop more severe complications and the infection can even spread to the brain, depending on the severity of infection.

What are its symptoms?

Symptoms include a stuffy or runny nose, congestion, fever, facial pain and headache. One of the distinctive features of nasal aspergillosis is a “fungal ball” of fungus fibres, mucus, cells and blood-clotting protein the sinuses.

Other symptoms include fever and chills, shortness of breath, coughing blood, headaches, fatigue and skin lesions.

Who is vulnerable?

According to health experts, like the deadly black fungus, most of the current crop of fungal infections could be a result of immune systems battered by the use of steroids to treat Covid-19 patients with severe diabetes and the unsanitary use of oxygen cylinders.

How is it treated?

The infection can be treated by taking medication, particularly the antifungal Amphotericin used to treat black and white fungus, or corticosteroids. In severe cases, if the infection has spread to other parts of the body the patient may require surgery.