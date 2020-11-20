Eli Lilly arthritis drug gets USFDA nod for emergency use with remdesivir to treat Covid-19

The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the emergency use of Eli Lilly and Co's arthritis drug, baricitinib, in combination with Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir, to treat Covid-19 patients.

Baricitinib, sold under the brand name of Olumiant, is an FDA-approved oral medication to treat moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis.

In a clinical trial of hospitalised patients with Covid-19, baricitinib along with remdesivir was shown to reduce time to recovery to within 29 days after starting treatment compared to patients who received a placebo with remdesivir.

The health regulator approved the drug in combination with remdesivir for treating suspected or laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 in hospitalised adults and children two years of age or older requiring oxygen support.