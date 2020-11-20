Eli Lilly arthritis drug gets USFDA nod for emergency use with remdesivir to treat Covid-19

Covid-19: FDA gives nod to baricitinib with remdesivir

In a clinical trial of hospitalised patients with Covid-19, baricitinib along with remdesivir was shown to reduce time to recovery to within 29 days

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 20 2020, 09:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 09:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the emergency use of Eli Lilly and Co's arthritis drug, baricitinib, in combination with Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir, to treat Covid-19 patients.

Baricitinib, sold under the brand name of Olumiant, is an FDA-approved oral medication to treat moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis.

In a clinical trial of hospitalised patients with Covid-19, baricitinib along with remdesivir was shown to reduce time to recovery to within 29 days after starting treatment compared to patients who received a placebo with remdesivir.

The health regulator approved the drug in combination with remdesivir for treating suspected or laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 in hospitalised adults and children two years of age or older requiring oxygen support. 

