mRNA Covid-19 shots do not complicate pregnancies: EU

EU regulator says mRNA Covid-19 shots do not complicate pregnancies

The statement comes after assessing data from studies involving around 65,000 pregnancies at different stages

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 18 2022, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 20:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

A review by the European Union's drug regulator found that mRNA Covid-19 vaccines do not cause pregnancy complications for expectant mothers and their babies, after it assessed data from studies involving around 65,000 pregnancies at different stages.

The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday the review conducted by its Covid-19 task force also found that Covid-19 shots are as effective at cutting the risk of hospitalisation and death in pregnant people as in non-pregnant people. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Science News
Covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine
European Union

What's Brewing

Pandits play cricket with Sanskrit commentary in Bhopal

Pandits play cricket with Sanskrit commentary in Bhopal

An agonizing wait for news from Tonga

An agonizing wait for news from Tonga

DH Radio | How Indian cinema treats mental health 

DH Radio | How Indian cinema treats mental health 

How one tweet from Musk triggered 5 states to woo Tesla

How one tweet from Musk triggered 5 states to woo Tesla

'London's red buses under threat due to funding crisis'

'London's red buses under threat due to funding crisis'

 