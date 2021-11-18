IIT-M researchers identify molecular mechanisms for desalination techniques

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) have identified the possible molecular mechanisms in water flow through a new nanopore geometry for desalination techniques to convert seawater to drinking water.

The results of the study, the researchers say, are “extremely useful” in the design of novel RO (reverse osmosis) systems that utilize carbon nanotubes-based membranes. The study was involved Swinburne University of Technology, Australia, and the Netherlands-based Delft University of Technology.

The study was a sponsored project granted to IIT Madras by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, as part of the Water Technology Initiative (WTI). The findings of this study were published in the reputed peer-reviewed journal Desalination.

“Since the desalination process requires energy, which requires large amounts of fresh water, a cyclic dependency ensues between freshwater availability and energy availability, known as the water-energy nexus,” Prof. Sarith P Sathian, Department of Applied Mechanics, IIT Madras, said.

In this context, advanced research on desalination has always aimed to reduce the energy consumption of the process. Mainly, two approaches were carried out, he said, adding that the first one involves investigating novel methods that can effectuate desalination at high energy efficiency.

“Secondly, continuous improvement of the state-of-the-art energy-efficient desalination techniques. Along with the latter idea, the highly efficient membrane-based desalination technique, reverse osmosis (RO), has been extensively studied for improvements,” the professor added.

Although studies have shown that graphitic carbon materials show a large water permeation capability than the conventional RO membranes, their tube-like structures suffer from a reduction in permeation rates due to the hydrodynamic resistance at their entrance. To solve this issue, the Research Team took inspiration from nature, specifically biological systems for making efficient desalination membranes.

The team specifically found that how and why water conduction in carbon nanotubes is enhanced with the introduction of a conical or hourglass-shaped inlet.

