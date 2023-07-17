ISRO performs second orbit-raising manoeuvre on Chandrayaan-3

Three days after the launch of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday said it has performed “successfully” the second orbit-raising manoeuvre on the spacecraft whose health is normal.

The space agency said the altitude of the spacecraft has now been increased for the second time as it is on its journey to the moon. The first orbit-raising manoeuvre was conducted on Saturday by scientists at ISRAT/ISRO in Bengaluru.

“The second orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound apogee firing) is performed successfully. The spacecraft is now in 41603 km x 226 km orbit. The next firing is planned for tomorrow between 2 and 3 pm IST,” ISRO said in its second terse update on the health of Chandrayaan-3 after its launch from Sriharikota on July 14.

The scientists will continue to conduct several orbit raising manoeuvres till July 31 before the spacecraft begins its journey towards the Moon (trans-lunar insertion phase) on August 1.

The separation of propulsion and the lander module will take place on August 17, while the spacecraft is expected to make a soft and safe landing on the south polar region of the moon at 5.47 pm on August 23.

The Chandrayaan-3 lander carrying a rover within it will be carried into an orbit around the moon by the propulsion module. A little later, the lander will separate from that module and will attempt to make a soft landing in the south polar region of the moon, which is of intense interest as it has many permanently shadowed craters which could contain water ice and precious minerals.

Billed as a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3 will seek to demonstrate end-to-end landing and roving capabilities.