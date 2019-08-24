NASA investigating first alleged crime in space

NASA is reported to be investigating a claim in what may be the first allegation of a crime committed in space.

Anne McClain allegedly accessed the bank account of her estranged spouse from the International Space Station (ISS), according to a New York Times report.

McClain acknowledges accessing the account from the ISS but denies any wrongdoing, the report said.

Her estranged spouse, Summer Worden, reportedly filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.

The astronaut told the New York Times through her lawyer that she was ensuring that the family's finances were in order and that there was enough money to pay the bills and take care of their son.

McClain spent six months on the ISS and had been set to feature in the first all-female spacewalk, but it was cancelled at the last minute because of the unavailability of correct suit sizes, according to NASA.