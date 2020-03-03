NASA opens doors for future astronauts for next Moon, Mars missions

Aspiring space explorers can now apply to NASA as the space agency has started accepting applications for the first time in more than four years.

Aspiring Moon to Mars explorers have until March 31 to apply, the official blog notes. The fresh hiring begins as NASA prepares to send the first woman and next man to the Moon with the Artemis program.

NASA expects to select final astronaut candidates in mid-2021 to begin training. The agency plans on sending the first woman and next man to the lunar South Pole by 2024. US citizens can submit their applications through the official US government job website.

