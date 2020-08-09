NASA to re-examine discriminatory nicknames of cosmic bodies

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) this week decided to re-examine nicknames given to planets, galaxies and nebulae and do away with the insensitive and discriminatory ones in the wake of social justice movements sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement in the US.

As the first step, the NASA will no longer refer to the nebula NGC 2392 as the 'Eskimo Nebula' as 'Eskimo’ is a colonial term with a racist history that was imposed on the indigenous people from the Arctic.

“I support our ongoing reevaluation of the names by which we refer to astronomical objects,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate at Headquarters, Washington, in a statement. “Our goal is that all names are aligned with our values of diversity and inclusion, and we’ll proactively work with the scientific community to help ensure that. Science is for everyone, and every facet of our work needs to reflect that value.”

Nicknamed 'Siamese Twins Galaxy', spiral galaxies NGC 4567 and NGC 4568 in the Virgo Galaxy Cluster will also not be referred to as mentioned.

From now on, the NASA will stick to official designations given by the International Astronomical Union in cases were inappropriate nicknames were used.

The statement also said that the US agency will be working with diversity, inclusion and equity experts for guidance for other nicknames that might be given.

"These nicknames and terms may have historical or culture connotations that are objectionable or unwelcoming, and NASA is strongly committed to addressing them," said Stephen T. Shih, Associate Administrator for Diversity and Equal Opportunity at NASA Headquarters. "Science depends on diverse contributions, and benefits everyone, so this means we must make it inclusive.”