This drug likely to work against all Omicron mutations

New data shows GSK-Vir drug works against all Omicron mutations

The data, yet to be published in a peer-reviewed journal, shows that the companies' treatment, sotrovimab, is effective against all 37 mutations to date

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 07 2021, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 13:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Britain's GSK released new data on Tuesday from early-stage studies, citing that its antibody-based Covid-19 therapy with US partner Vir is effective against all mutations of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

The data, yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, shows that the companies' treatment, sotrovimab, is effective against all 37 identified mutations to date in the spike protein, GSK said in a statement.

