Private sector to be allowed to build rockets, provide launch services: ISRO chief Sivan

  • Jun 25 2020, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 13:01 ist
The private sector will now be allowed to carry out space activities like building of rockets, satellites and providing launch services, ISRO chief K Sivan said on Thursday.

He said the private sector can also be part of the inter-planetary missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the participation of the private sector in the entire range of space activities, including planetary exploration missions.

Sivan, however, added that ISRO's activities are not going to reduce and it will continue to carry our space-based activities including advanced research and development, inter-planetary and human space flight missions. 

