Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

The specimen of the species found in Uttarakhand has been reported for the first time from anywhere in India

  Aug 16 2021
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 14:18 ist
A rare variety of orchid has been discovered in Mandal area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district by the state forest department.

Cephalanthera erecta var. oblanceolata has been found at an elevation of 1,870 metres in Chamoli district, Chief Conservator of Forest (Research) Sanjiv Chaturvedi said. 

It is a new record for the flora in India, he said.

"Though discovered in May itself, the Botanical Survey of India confirmed the discovery on Saturday," he said.

The specimen of the species found in Uttarakhand has been reported for the first time from anywhere in India, the official said. 

These terrestrial orchids were found growing on a humus-rich soil during a floristic exploration in Mandal, Chaturvedi said.

