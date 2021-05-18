Study finds mixing Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines safe

Spanish study finds giving Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine jab after AstraZeneca is safe and effective

A few serious side effects were reported among the 600 participants in the study

Reuters
Reuters, Madrid,
  • May 18 2021, 16:28 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 16:45 ist
Vials of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: Reuters photo

A Spanish study on mixing Covid-19 vaccines has found that giving a dose of Pfizer's drug to people who already received a first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine is highly safe and effective, the researchers said on Tuesday.

The so-called Combivacs study, run by Spain's state-backed Carlos III Health Institute, found the immune response in people who received a Pfizer shot was between 30 and 40 times greater than in a control group who only had AstraZeneca dose.

A few serious side effects were reported among the 600 participants, the authors said.

