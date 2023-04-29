Watch: Engineer shares video of robotic dog answering questions using ChatGPT

All thanks to ChatGPT, robotic dog answers questions

The robotic dog uses ChatGPT to register questions given to it and then it uses Google's text-to-speech AI to give answers vocally

A screengrab of the video shared by engineer Santiago Valdarrama. Credit: Twitter / @svpino

OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT has been in the news ever since it came to the market and people have been using the chatbot in different experimentations. And now, taking it a step further, an engineer has integrated the ChatGPT's Artificial Intelligence into a robotic dog, making it capable of answering people's questions and communicating with them in general. 

Artificial Intelligence expert and Twitter user Santiago Valdarrama shared a video of the same on Twitter. The robotic dog, named 'Spot', is seen answering questions about its battery level, mission details and much more. 

The robotic dog is understood to use the ChatGPT to register questions given to it and then it uses Google's text-to-speech AI to give answers vocally. 

Santigao added in his Twitter thread, "These robots run automated missions every day. Each mission uses miles-long, hard-to-understand configuration files. Only technical people can handle them. At the end of each mission, the robots capture a ton of data. There's no simple way to query all of it on demand." 

Santigao said that this is where the ChatGPT makes its presence felt as the engineers show the configuration files and the mission results and then ask questions using that context. 

"Put that together with a voice-enabled interface, and we have an awesome way to query our data!", he added. 

"We can now ask the robots about past and future missions and get an answer in real-time. ChatGPT interprets the question, parses the files, and formulates the answer," Santiago said. 

The video shared by Santiago showed th robot answering several questions put to it about its past and upcoming missions, its battery shelf life among others. 

Twitter users shared their excitement at the robotic dog..

 

Well, as we say it, now sky's the limit when it comes to application of the AI ChatGPT !

