Abusive childhood linked with more cognitive difficulties than estimated: Study

Researchers said that difficulties in cognition or intellectual activity involving thinking, reasoning and memory, linked to childhood maltreatment, especially neglect, have been "grossly underestimated in previous studies."

This is because of biases in previous studies resulting from overly relying on accounts of participants who self-reported abuse from recall, which might be prone to effects of memory and subjective appraisal, said the authors, including those from King's College, London.