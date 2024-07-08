Adam’s Bridge: ISRO scientists create first undersea map of complete Ram Setu

New Delhi: Using data from a US satellite, Indian space scientists have come out with the most detailed map of the Adam’s Bridge – more popular as Ram Setu – hoping it will help resolve the long-standing controversies on the “origin” of the land bridge between India and Sri Lanka.

The mapping exercise has led to the creation of the first ever undersea map of the entire 29 km bridge, showing its height as 8 mt from the seabed.

“The report is the first to provide intricate details about the Adam’s Bridge using NASA satellite ICESat-2 water penetrated photons. Our findings can aid in accentuating the understanding of Adam’s Bridge and its origin,” scientists at ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre said in the study published in the journal Scientific Reports.