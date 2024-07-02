AI-generated visuals, brain implants: New prison concept takes a leaf out of 'A Clockwork Orange'

Prison systems globally are still arguably archaic, but a Berlin-based filmmaker and science communicator is looking to change that into a bit more of A Clockwork Orange-esque system.

Like Alex DeLarge in the Stanley Kubrick movie, who is made to watch films portraying murder, rape, and torture, the new prison concept—Cognify—seeks to make criminals feel the emotional effects of their crimes from the perspective of their victims, reports Science Times, albeit in a more humane way.

Conceptualised and developed by Hashem Al-Ghaili, Cognify consists of a virtual reality (VR) gadget that showcases AI-generated videos of crimes, while a brain implant linked to the device causes the individual to experience emotions such as guilt and regret.

These AI-generated, fabricated visuals of crimes reportedly will be so detailed that the offender, aided by the brain implant, will be forced to confront the emotional effects of their crimes, making them less likely to commit offences in future.