Ancient seed from 1,000 years ago grows into plant, offering clues to biblical trees

A 1,000-year-old seed found in the Judean Desert has germinated into a plant, sparking scientific curiosity.

Researchers believe that it may be part of a biblical lineage. Named "Sheba," the plant now stands between 9 and 10 feet tall, giving researchers the chance to study its fully developed characteristics.

Radiocarbon dating suggests the seed dates back to between 993 CE and 1202 CE. It was discovered in the region between the West Bank and Israel.

A study published in Communications Biology on September 10 reveals that it took 14 years of work to bring this seed to life. Researchers believe Sheba could be related to a biblical tree called "tsori," which is mentioned in the books of Jeremiah and Ezekiel. In ancient times, tsori was thought to be valuable for its healing properties, not just for its scent.