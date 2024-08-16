Asteroid that doomed the dinosaurs originated beyond Jupiter

It was a turning point in the history of life on Earth. An asteroid an estimated 6-9 miles (10-15 km) wide slammed into Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula 66 million years ago, triggering a global cataclysm that eradicated about three-quarters of the world's species and ended the age of dinosaurs.

The impact pulverized the asteroid and spread its debris worldwide, still present in a global layer of clay deposited in the aftermath of that fateful day. A new analysis of this debris has resolved a long debate about the nature of the asteroid, showing that it was a type that originated beyond Jupiter in the outer solar system.

The impactor, based on the debris composition, was a carbonaceous asteroid, or C-type, so named because of a high concentration of carbon. The study ruled out that the impactor was a comet or that the debris layer had been laid down by volcanism, as some had hypothesized.

"A projectile originating at the outskirts of the solar system sealed the fate of the dinosaurs," said geochemist Mario Fischer-Gödde of the University of Cologne in Germany, lead author of the study published on Thursday in the journal Science.