Betelgeuse will briefly disappear in once-in-a-lifetime coincidence

Betelgeuse marks one bright shoulder of the constellation Orion and is located just 650 light-years from Earth. Although its brightness regularly rises and falls, the star grabbed the spotlight in 2019 when astronomers realized it was fading rapidly in what became known as the "Great Dimming." Despite hopes that earthlings would get a front-row seat to the explosion that will mark the star's supernova end sometime in the next 10,000 to 100,000 years, Betelgeuse has persisted, although the star's brightness has been changing more quickly than it used to.