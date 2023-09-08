CMFRI scientists unearth genome secrets of Indian oil sardine

CMFRI director Dr A Gopalakrishnan said that the decoded genome would be a valuable resource for understanding the biology, ecology and evolution of the oil sardine. It could be used to improve the management strategies for the conservation and sustainable utilisation of this species. The whole genome information can also be utilised for certification of the fishery and identification of the origin of catch. Small pelagic fishes like the Indian oil sardines can be considered as model organisms to study the climatic as well as fishing impacts on the Indian Ocean resources.