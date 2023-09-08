CMFRI scientists unearth genome secrets of Indian oil sardine

Scientists at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) in Kochi have decoded the whole genome of the Indian oil sardine (Sardinella longiceps).
CMFRI has said in a statement that this is the first time that the genome of a marine fish species from the Indian subcontinent is being decoded. It is a milestone in Indian marine fisheries and can also help in climate studies.
Indian oil sardine, which is a trans-boundary resource, contributed around ten percent of the total marine fisheries industry of the country.
CMFRI director Dr A Gopalakrishnan said that the decoded genome would be a valuable resource for understanding the biology, ecology and evolution of the oil sardine. It could be used to improve the management strategies for the conservation and sustainable utilisation of this species. The whole genome information can also be utilised for certification of the fishery and identification of the origin of catch. Small pelagic fishes like the Indian oil sardines can be considered as model organisms to study the climatic as well as fishing impacts on the Indian Ocean resources.
The decoded genome is 1.077 Gb in size and contains a total of 46,316 protein coding genes. A group of researchers led by principal scientist at Marine Biotechnology division Sandhya Sukumaran did the research.
The CMFRI director also said that the fresh findings could also help in understanding the genetic difference between the Indian oil sardines found in the Indian waters and the Gulf of Oman. It could also support nutritional research as the oil sardines are a good source of fatty acids that play a crucial role in maintaining human health.