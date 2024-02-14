Death time can be traced by observing microbe arrival in decomposing bodies

In a study that has the potential to advance forensic science to help investigators probe a case, a team of experts at the Colorado State University studied the decomposition of animal flesh that is driven by a network of 20 microbes. Funded by the National Institute of Justice of US, the teams undertook microbial observations in 36 dead bodies or cadavers (corpse meant for dissection) as the research terms it.

All the 36 cadavers were subjected to extensive observations at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; Sam Houston State University; and Colorado Mesa University— all three being dedicated forensic anthropological facilities.

The research teams left the bodies to decompose under varying climate conditions across four seasons of the year, after which skin and soil samples were collected for each decomposing corpse. "It’s really cool that there are these microbes that always show up to decompose animal remains," said Jessica Metcalf who is the senior author of the study.

The researchers gathered a significant amount of molecular and genomic details from the samples, and regardless of the climatic situation, they found a same set of around 20 "specialist decomposing microbes" on all 36 cadavers. Genomic and molecule movements served to be the ladder for the scientists for understanding the play of "microbial community" in a decomposing or decomposed body.