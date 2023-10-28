Here's how to watch the Partial Lunar Eclipse tonight

Partial Lunar Eclipse, a rare astronomical event, is going to grace the skies tonight, on October 28, 2023.
Various cities in India as well as other parts of Asia, Europe, Africa, and North America will be able to witness this celestial moment. Sky gazers will be able to observe the Earth's reflection on the Moon.
This celestial phenomenon is also known as Chandra Grahan and it occurs when the Moon is partially covered by the Earth's shadow, which grows and then recedes without ever entirely covering the Moon.
NASA defines a Partial Lunar Eclipse as an "imperfect alignment of Sun, Earth and Moon that results in the Moon passing through only part of Earth's umbra."
The eclipse will take place around 11.31 pm and the Moon's surface will be covered by the Earth's shadow, also known as umbra in scientific terms. The umbral phase will begin around 1.05 am and end at 2.24 am.
According to Space.com, during this specific lunar eclipse, the Earth's Eastern Hemisphere will be facing the Moon; and the eclipse will last for 1 hour and 19 minutes.
As stated by NASA, people who wish to see this eclipse can do so using binoculars, telescopes for a closer, clearer view, or their naked eyes if the weather and sky are clear.
The last lunar eclipse that India had witnessed occurred on November 8 last year.