IISc Bengaluru develops sustainable hydrogel that removes microplastics from water

Bengaluru: In a boost to efforts in combating the threat posed by microplastics, researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have designed a sustainable hydrogel to remove these pollutants from water.

Microplastics – tiny plastic debris that can enter our bodies through the water we drink and expose us to illnesses – have also been marked for their adverse impact on the environment.

Filtering membranes have had limited results because the membranes can become clogged with these tiny particles, rendering them unsustainable. An IISc team led by Suryasarathi Bose, Professor at the Department of Materials Engineering, turned to 3D hydrogels for a solution. The material has an intertwined polymer network that can bind the contaminants and degrade them using UV light irradiation, IISc said.

The novel hydrogel consists of three different polymer layers – chitosan, polyvinyl alcohol, and polyaniline – intertwined together, making an Interpenetrating Polymer Network architecture. “The team infused this matrix with nanoclusters of a material called copper substitute polyoxometalate (Cu-POM). These nanoclusters are catalysts that can use UV light to degrade the microplastics,” IISc said.