IISc study tracks microplastic toxicity in zebrafish, reveals health risks to humans

Bengaluru: Findings from a new study on the toxic effects of microplastics on zebrafish can further reveal how the contaminants debilitate aquatic fauna and expose humans to health risks.

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) tested the toxicity of laboratory-synthesised polyisobutylene microplastics (PIB-MP) in zebrafish and recorded “numerous” morphological and molecular changes. They contended that the findings provided crucial insights into the potential health risks from water pollution and could inform water treatment strategies.

Zebrafish (Danio rerio) is a freshwater species reported from ranges including the Ganga and Brahmaputra rivers and the rivers and streams of the Western Ghats. The fish are extensively used in biomedical research and considered an efficient vertebrate model to understand human diseases because they share about 70 per cent of their genetic makeup with humans.

Zebrafish larvae exposed to various concentrations of the microparticles exhibited delayed hatching, impaired swimming behaviour, reduced survival rates, and other changes.

The paper, by Upendra Nongthomba, Abass Toba Anifowoshe, Amartya Mukherjee, Victor A. Ajisafe, and Ashok M Raichur, was recently published in Nature. In an earlier study, the group had reported the presence of PIB-MP in the Cauvery River. The findings highlighted that the river is a source of potable water for about 150 million humans and animals, and has long-sustained fishing and irrigation.